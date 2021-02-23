More than 50 people died this Tuesday in Ecuador in a series of riots in three prisons in the country. Authorities attribute the incidents to a clash between criminal gangs.

More than 50 inmates died on Tuesday, February 23, in a series of riots that occurred in three prisons in various cities in Ecuador, the National Police confirmed on their social networks.

WE INFORM 🚨 Given the events that occurred today in CRS Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi @EcuadorPolice is managing their control. At the moment Criminalistics reports more than 50 deceased PLPs. We will continue to inform … pic.twitter.com/OTbX3ziazU – Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) February 23, 2021

According to the first reports from the security forces, the riots were caused by disputes between rival gangs inside the prisons.

The victims were in the rehabilitation centers of Guayaquil, El Turi (Azuay) and Cotopaxi. The police stressed that the “control” of these prisons is being managed, carrying out operations to stabilize the situation with the help of the military forces.

According to the website of the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio, the attack on the Turi de Cuenca Social Rehabilitation Center began in the morning, in the “special maximum” pavilion that housed about 50 people.

Data provided before noon on Tuesday indicated that there were eight deaths in the Guayaquil penitentiary and two deaths in El Turi. But as the hours passed, the numbers increased.

With EFE and local media