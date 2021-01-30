The violence in the Netherlands reveals fault lines in a society that are drastically revealed in the pandemic.

The past few months have shown everywhere that in a crisis like this certain problems, such as the downsizing of the public health sector, multiply. In the Netherlands, where the motto “more market effect in the care sector” was vocalized around the millennium and unprofitable clinics were closed not long before the outbreak of the coronavirus, this becomes particularly clear in the pandemic.

The current escalation of the situation in the neighboring country – cross-front tendencies, radicalizing protests against corona-related measures and the wave of nihilistic destruction at the beginning of the week – reveals the fault lines of a society that has been under the pressure of eleven months nieuw normaal”(The“ new normal ”) emerge particularly drastically.

The extent and momentum of the most recent outbreaks of violence obscure the fact that they began exactly one week ago in Urk. The tiny fishing town on the IJsselmeer, strictly Calvinist and consistently opposed to the EU, is shaped by the mentality of having to assert oneself against the hostile outside world. There have been disputes between young people and the police for a long time, most recently when the fireworks were banned due to the corona crisis.

The current tensions in the Netherlands are not least a revolt on the periphery. The demonstrations against the corona measures fit into the pattern of the most recent protests, which were also held by plateland come or are strongly supported there: peasant movement, yellow vests, climate change deniers. There are not only personal overlaps, but also those in content and symbolism: the upturned national flag, which once meant “blue-white-red, ship in need” in seafaring and is now intended to express an emergency in the country, the hostile attitude towards the media , the penchant for conspiracy.

The destruction, looting and attacks on police officers this week, in turn, follow on from numerous incidents in recent years in which firefighters or paramedics were attacked by young people. The symbolism of a uniform, regardless of which one, is obviously reason enough to be targeted. A simple reaction scheme, but an expression of a deep alienation between the state and part of its civilian population.

Of course, within the latter, too, there are increasing tendencies to split. In the conflict over the traditional racist figure of the Zwarte Piet, which has been simmering for years, violence and threats are now common discourse techniques. In the summer, the “Black Lives Matter” rallies painfully made clear the potential for conflict in the unresolved colonial past.

These developments interact with the disintegration of the former social democratic milieus. For 20 years, many from the white lower class have been drawn to right-wing populists. Those whose ancestors came as guest workers are increasingly tending towards so-called migrant parties, which like to be left-wing and “multicultural”, but sometimes have a dubious relationship with the Turkish AKP or other Islamist actors. In both cases, identity and origin become the determining political factor.

All of these developments have causes that go back far behind the start of the pandemic. In such a rugged society, however, it turns out to be a centrifuge: It increases the tendency to retreat into one’s own niche with its thought images and explanatory patterns. If distribution issues are asked as the crisis progresses, especially after the parliamentary elections in mid-March, these conflicts will intensify. The election campaign that is now beginning would be the best time to counteract this.