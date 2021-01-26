In many cities, young people and hooligans in particular are rioting again. In the Belgian border area, concerns about the spread of violence are growing.

AMSTERDAM taz | After the third night of violent protests in the Netherlands, mayors of the affected cities find hard words: “Shameless thieves, I can’t call it any other way,” said Ahmed Aboutaleb from Rotterdam. In the port metropolis, several shops were looted on Monday evening and police officers attacked with stones and fireworks. There were 50 arrests in the city alone and ten police officers were injured.

“Does it feel good to have destroyed the city and damaged entrepreneurs in your own city? Does it feel good to wake up next to a bag full of stolen objects? ”, Aboutaleb addressed the rioters on Tuesday via video message, recorded at the scene of the violence in the Zuid district. His colleague from Haarlem, Jos Wienen, said the severe measures to fight corona gave no one the right to arson and destruction during curfew.

Rotterdam and Haarlem were two of the cities in which there were again partly serious riots on Monday evening. A quarter in the east of Amsterdam, Utrecht, Veenendaal, Almelo, Amersfoort, The Hague and Helmond as well as the border town of Geleen near Aachen were also affected. In total, the police arrested 184 people. The situation was particularly dire in Den Bosch, where a supermarket, shoe shop and newsagent were looted, shop windows smashed and cars destroyed. On Tuesday morning, volunteers gathered in the center of town to help clean up.

There were also indignant reactions from MPs. “This is not a protest, but the destruction of one’s own place of residence at the expense of paramedics, shopkeepers and police officers. Stop it! ”Tweeted Bente Becker from the ruling party VVD. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, temporarily in office after the resignation of his cabinet in mid-January, demanded on Tuesday afternoon after a consultation with Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus and Police Chief Henk van Essen that “criminal violence” must be stopped. “The riot has nothing to do with protesting or fighting for freedom.”

Confusing mix of corona protests

The riots coincided with the first curfew on Sunday night and arose from a confusing mix of corona protests that have spread and radicalized in recent weeks. On Sunday, as a week earlier, there were violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police on Amsterdam’s Museum Square. At the same time, a similar rally escalated in Eindhoven and resulted in a wave of massive destruction around the station.

It is clear that the pent-up frustration due to the months of corona measures was only one trigger of the wave of violence. This was mainly carried by young people and hooligans. Justice Minister Grapperhaus announced that the police would take tough action and severely punish offenders for possible further riots.

Meanwhile, in the Belgian border area with the Netherlands, concerns are growing that violence will spread to their own country. According to the Belgian media, several corresponding calls were circulating on social media. According to the daily newspaper The morning a young man tried on Monday evening in the border town of Maasmechelen to throw a Molotov cocktail at the house of a former mayor. However, the bottle smashed in the street.