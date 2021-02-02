D.he Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against seven men aged 18 to 31 who are said to have been involved in the riots on Frankfurt’s Opernplatz in summer 2020. According to a statement from the authority, the allegations against the men, who mainly live in Frankfurt, are violating the peace, assaulting law enforcement officers and attempting dangerous bodily harm.

They are said to have been part of a crowd of up to 3,500 people on the night of July 19, which initially celebrated peacefully at the Alte Oper, but where the mood turned in the early morning hours. According to the investigation, in the course of this, mostly young men “in varying participation and numbers” banded together and threw glass bottles at police officers and their vehicles “taking advantage of the protection of the crowd”.

Eight bottles of a homeless person

According to the prosecutor, five officers were injured despite wearing extensive protective gear. In addition, the riots are said to have resulted in property damage of at least 14,600 euros. According to the prosecution, the seven accused, who are German, Polish and Syrian citizens, participated in throwing bottles in the direction of the police. However, due to the confusing situation, it could not be determined with certainty whether they actually injured someone.

A homeless man with a criminal record was charged with a total of eight bottle drops and was in custody for about a month. Another accused is accused of having violently defended himself against his arrest. Another is said to have cheered on other perpetrators by shouting “All Cops Are Bastards”.

The Frankfurt District Court has set a date in February for the trial against one of the accused, who is still considered an adolescent. Further dates have not yet been set.