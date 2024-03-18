Riots broke out in the French municipality of La Courneuve, a suburb of Paris, on Sunday evening. The police station was attacked with fireworks and Molotov cocktails and garbage bins were set on fire, French news channel BFMTV and daily Le Parisien reported. The riots were in response to the death of an 18-year-old man in a police operation last week.

