Riots broke out in the French municipality of La Courneuve, a suburb of Paris, on Sunday evening. The police station was attacked with fireworks and Molotov cocktails and garbage bins were set on fire, French news channel BFMTV and daily Le Parisien reported. The riots were in response to the death of an 18-year-old man in a police operation last week.
#Riots #Paris #suburb #death #18yearold #police #operation #arrests
Russian militias critical of Putin say they have eliminated more than 600 soldiers
The militias of Russian fighters against the Kremlin who have been fighting for almost a week against the Army in...
Leave a Reply