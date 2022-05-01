During a protest march from the Place de la République to the Place de la Nation things got out of hand a few times. Angry French people set fire to garbage cans, looted a McDonald’s and smashed the windows of real estate agents. The police intervened when the fire service was hindered in its work.

In total there were several hundred May 1 manifestations spread across the country on Sunday. People are particularly dissatisfied with the increase in the retirement age and the low salary. Apart from Paris, where many mainly left-wing politicians, trade unionists and environmental activists took part, protests were also held in Lille, Nantes and Toulouse, among others.