I.Violent unrest broke out again on Easter Vigil in Northern Ireland. Several police officers were attacked with fireworks and Molotov cocktails, including the BBC reported on Sunday.

Cars were set on fire at a roundabout in the town of Newtonabbey near Belfast on Saturday evening, with 30 to 40 people blocking traffic. Almost 30 police officers had already been injured in clashes in Belfast and Derry on Friday evening. There were also riots in some places in Northern Ireland the previous nights.

The local police called for reassurance and asked parents to ensure that young people in particular do not become violent. According to reports, 13 and 14-year-olds were also said to have been part of the riots at the weekend.

Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis condemned the violence as “totally unacceptable”. “Violence is never the answer. There is no place for it in our society, ”said Lewis. The pro-British unionists and representatives of the nationalist party Sinn Fein, which is committed to a unified Ireland, called for calm. However, several Sinn Fein politicians criticized the unionists for increasing political tensions through their rhetoric.

In the past few days, there had been a dispute over the fact that members of Sinn Fein had attended the funeral of a former leading member of the IRA terrorist movement last year, possibly disregarding corona rules. In addition, the special rules that have been in force for Northern Ireland since Brexit have repeatedly caused complications and disputes in the former civil war region.