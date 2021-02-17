A group of gathered in the Puerta del Sol in Madrid in support of the rapper Pablo Hasel has starred in several scenes of tension and confrontation with the National Police agents, at whom they have thrown various objects and have reprimanded with insults.

Hundreds of people have gathered this Wednesday in the center of Madrid to demand the release of the rapper, arrested this Tuesday in Lleida to serve the sentence imposed by the National High Court for a crime of glorifying terrorism and insults and slander against the monarchy and the State security forces after spreading threatening messages on social networks.

The act of protest, called by social networks and that does not have authorization from the Government Delegation, has started at around 7:00 p.m. in Puerta del Sol under strong police force after the altercations registered in the calls for this Tuesday at various points of Catalonia like Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Girona, Vic (Barcelona) and Reus (Tarragona), as well as in the city of Valencia.

With banners that read the slogan ‘Kidnapped by the State, Everyone on the street! Let’s conquer their freedom! ‘ or ‘Pablo Hasel, Freedom. Out with the Francoist Justice ‘, the rally began with a festive atmosphere under chants to demand the Catalan rapper’s release from prison.

‘Freedom, Pablo Hasel’, have been chanted insistently by those gathered in front of the headquarters of the Government of the Community of Madrid, most of them wearing Covid-19 masks but not always keeping the safety distance recommended by the health authorities.

‘Here are the anti-fascists’,’ Madrid will be the tomb of fascism ‘or’ The struggle continues, whatever it costs’, have been other of the songs that have been repeated the most, to which other cries have been added such as’ Bourbons are thieves’, ‘I also shit on the King’ or ‘Let them take Pablo out and put Juan Carlos in’.

Banners such as ‘Prison King, Freedom Rap’, ‘Enough of censorship’ or ‘No to the gag law’ ‘Censorship = Tyranny’ and drawings of faces with their mouths covered with a cross have flooded a Puerta de Sol surrounded by vans of the National Police, troops to whom the congregation has questioned with shouts of ‘police out of our streets’ or ‘Nazi by day, Police at night’.

Loss of an eye



A young woman who was injured on Tuesday night during the riots in Barcelona in support of the rapper has lost her eye, according to hospital sources. The protester, who is admitted to the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona and will be operated on this Wednesday, has suffered an outbreak of the eyeball, is serious but is not afraid for her life, the aforementioned sources have indicated.

“I have the obligation to stop the wave of violence,” said the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, this morning after the riots that occurred this Tuesday in different cities of Catalonia. The Mossos have been “very concerned” that the riots may be repeated throughout the day this Wednesday and the next few days, as there are already new calls for demonstrations. Interior does not rule out asking for support from the National Police Corps, as it did in previous episodes, such as the protests after the sentence against the leaders of the ‘procés’, which lasted about a month. Sàmper has prayed that the demonstrations on Wednesday be peaceful and that the violent ones be isolated. The night of protests ended on Tuesday with 18 detainees, 25 agents injured and 30 protesters treated by the emergency medical services of the Generalitat.