76 arrests at the championship celebration of the Lakers fans





Police are trying to get rioting Lakers fans under control.

los Angeles The celebrations after the 17th Los Angeles Lakers NBA title have been overshadowed by rioting. Some fans rioted in the California city and injured police officers. A total of 76 people were arrested.

More than 1000 fans gathered in front of the Staples Center, the home ground of the Lakers, after the decisive 106:93 victory against the Miami Heat in Orlando / Florida. According to the police, some people threw bottles at the police officers present, and more than 30 buildings were damaged in the subsequent riots.

The local authorities had asked the fans in advance not to gather near the arena because of the corona pandemic.

