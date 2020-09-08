The Leipzig police take inventory of the final weekend – and instantly warn of recent unrest. Dialogue doesn’t appear to be an choice for politics.

LEIPZIG taz | For the following weekend, police and the Saxon Ministry of the Inside predict one other riot in Leipzig-Connewitz. On Saturday, September twelfth, the EU-China summit ought to have taken place within the metropolis – nevertheless it has since been canceled as a result of corona. In left circles, nevertheless, an illustration is named beneath the title “Storm the fortress – Break all borders”. “We count on violence, particularly at night time,” mentioned Saxony’s state police chief Horst Kretzschmar on Tuesday.

Extra detailed forecasts, together with the anticipated mobilization, could be labored out in cooperation with the State Workplace for the Safety of the Structure. “We don’t need to prohibit the liberty of meeting upfront,” Kretzschmar introduced on Tuesday. However they need to pull out troublemakers and violent criminals or dissolve the assembly immediately.

Final weekend there had already been riots by left-wing extremists in Leipzig. The set off was the evacuation of two occupied homes. Opposition to gentrification and property hypothesis is especially sturdy in Leipzig. The state police chief admitted on Tuesday that the officers had additionally used irritant fuel over the weekend. A complete of 1,500 cops had been on obligation over the three days.

Inside Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) demanded that the minimal sentence for assaults on cops be elevated from three to 6 months. Investigations for violence and property injury are actually underway in opposition to 52 allegedly concerned within the weekend riots. Wöller acknowledged that the variety of left-wing extremists recorded in Leipzig had risen to 250 in three a long time. He couldn’t say something concerning the causes of this growth. “Protest is reliable and colourful, different life is feasible, nevertheless it must be peaceable,” the inside minister merely emphasised.

No willingness to enter into dialogue – from politics

In Leipzig there was an idea in opposition to left-wing extremism for a very long time, and the Free State of Saxony has arrange a “Soko Hyperlinks” with the police. Nevertheless, each of those have thus far confirmed to be ineffective. Now Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) and, on Tuesday, Inside Minister Wöller are shifting duty to the town and calling on civil society to get the issue beneath management.

A journalist wished to know on Tuesday why the Prime Minister doesn’t search dialogue with those that are ready to make use of violence, as he did with corona rebels and conspiracy theorists. Authorities spokesman Ralph Schreiber replied that the 2 teams can’t be in contrast with each other. Police chief Kretzschmar mentioned that he has not but seen any willingness to cooperate within the Connewitz scene.

This line of the Prime Minister is partly closely criticized – additionally from the circle of the coalition associate. “The Saxon Prime Minister prefers to speak to neo-Nazis who’re affectionate with violence than to residents who’re afraid for his or her houses,” the previous Inexperienced State spokesman Jürgen Kasek tweeted just a few days in the past.

The in any other case very brash home political spokesman for the Greens, Valentin Lippmann, who was keen to research the 2016 Nazi assault on Connewitz, had distanced himself from the outbreaks of violence. The left-wing MP Juliane Nagel, who was elected on to the state parliament, additionally reprimanded the demonstrators’ failure.