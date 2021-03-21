ZThe facts speak for themselves: Around 20,000 people demonstrated against the Corona measures on Saturday in Kassel, although only 6000 participants were allowed. The demonstrators did not comply with the police’s dissolution orders. Many of them, most of them from the so-called bourgeois camp, according to the police, did not adhere to the requirements: They did not wear a mask and did not keep their distance. There were clashes with counter-demonstrators and the police. Journalists were also approached. In the end, around a dozen arrests were made for criminal offenses, mostly for resisting law enforcement officers and for breaching the peace. And that despite the fact that the police had arrived with a large number.

A lot can be deduced from this description of the situation: Judges who allow a demonstration by 6000 critics of the measures to combat the corona pandemic to run subject to conditions are naive if they believe that the limit on the number of participants or the hygiene and distance requirements would be observed or could be enforced. The state and the police experience a loss of authority because, of course, they still have to weigh up which measures are proportionate, because there is no getting around that even in these difficult times. In addition, it is unfortunately true that the inhibition threshold to attack journalists seems to be sinking – and the so-called counter-demonstrators are also not above all non-violent doubt.

But is it then at once an “absolutely incomprehensible retreat of the state”? No. Because it is true that a much tougher approach would have resulted in numerous injuries. That can hardly be a better solution. What remains? The pandemic has no patience with the impatience of citizens. And citizens no longer have patience with politicians who are not up to the challenge of the crisis. If the same are now cursing the police, the wrong people are being addressed.

Vaccination, vaccination, vaccination is the only medicine against the social side effects of the pandemic. And an unimaginative general lockdown can no longer take the pressure out of the cauldron of social moods, even if, from a scientific point of view, that would probably still be the real deal. Everything that is now necessary again in view of the rapidly increasing incidence figures must be more intelligent and linked to the greatly improved test options. As before, without clear incentive systems for correct behavior, nobody wins anymore, at most the pandemic as such.