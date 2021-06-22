Italy is fighting for a new law against homophobia. Apparently the Vatican has now interfered – it would be an absolute novelty.

Rome – In Italy, alleged political interference by the Vatican is causing a sensation – it is about the Italian anti-homophobia law, of all things. The newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday that representatives of the Vatican appeared on June 17 at the Italian embassy in the Holy See and asked for the text to be changed with a note verbale.

Pope Francis: Vatican apparently interferes in Italian legislation – “If it worries the Holy See …”

The Vatican press office confirmed the transmission of the verbal note. “If this is of concern to the Holy See, it certainly does to each of us,” said Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell in a press conference on Tuesday when asked about the case.

According to the report, the Catholic Church sees itself restricted in the freedoms guaranteed by the law – named after its social democratic initiator Alessandro Zan “ddl Zan”. These are based on an agreement signed by the Vatican and Italy in 1984.

It regulates, for example, the freedom of the church to organize. The Vatican is concerned that the law provides, for example, not to exempt private schools from organizing contributions for the national day against homophobia and transphobia, as the report goes on to say.

Italy: “Unprecedented act” – Violent dispute over law against homophobia

It was an act by the Vatican that was unprecedented in the history of relations between the two states – at least as far as it was publicly known, wrote the Corriere della Sera further.

The ddl Zan only got the green light in one of the two Italian chambers of parliament. Politicians and activists have been arguing about the amendment for months. Right-wing parties, on the other hand, are storming. They tried to stop the law in the parliamentary process. Artists like the rapper Fedez mobilized against right-wing behavior at concerts and on the Internet.

The issue of homophobia is currently causing some explosive in Germany – not least because of the current European Football Championship and the markings of the German national team before the duel against Hungary. The Hungarian parliament passed legislation on June 15 that bans homosexual representations in books and films that are accessible to young people. In advertising, too, homosexuality or transsexuality may no longer be shown as part of normality. The city of Munich wants to show its colors in the game against Hungary despite the UEFA ban. The federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to go a little deeper. (dpa / fn)