E.in a place long forgotten by world politics appears these days in the form of a small, shabby side street on the slips of western foreign ministries. It is located in East Jerusalem, only a few hundred meters from the old city wall, within sight of the residences and consulates of European countries.

You can find the way there with your nose. A stink that smells of rot and covers everything runs through the street. It is based on the liquid that the water cannons shoot. You can smell them right into the house of the retired electrician Aref Hammad, which, like so many in the Palestinian neighborhood, is under an eviction order. Hammad has lived in the one-story house since 1956, they are eighty square meters. Now he is supposed to get out because an organization of radical Jewish settlers has successfully sued for “return”.

Police guard the house that the Jewish settlers have taken over

Directly across from Hammad’s garden, the settlers have already taken over a house; police teams armed with assault rifles are standing left and right in front of the barred entrance. On the roof, the settlers have attached a shining blue Star of David and letters from a saying that means “Bring our boys back to our borders”.



An American-based organization ensured that the Palestinian family had to leave their home there, and they are also suing Aref Hammad’s building in the Israeli courts. Because in 1876 two Jewish foundations are said to have bought land there, as an Israeli court ruled; on it is the tomb of Shimon the Righteous, a priest of antiquity. After Jordan conquered East Jerusalem in 1948, it had apartments built there in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for Palestinian refugees who had fled or been expelled from the area of ​​the new State of Israel.

Hammad’s family, for example, comes from Haifa and his neighbor’s from Jaffa. In return for the construction of the houses, the families gave their refugee status and the corresponding ration cards back to the Palestine Aid Organization UNRWA. In the Six Day War, Israel conquered East Jerusalem in 1967. And the settlers have been coming to Sheikh Jarrah for about fifteen years, reports Hammad. “First they went around and offered us money, but we refused.” Then the organization complained and was right.

Around 3,000 settlers now live between 100,000 Palestinians in the so-called basin immediately around the old town, in which the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Plateau are located. In the district of Sheikh Jarrah to the north of the old town and in Silwan to the south of it there are frequent evictions. Along with the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Damascus Gate in the Old City, Sheikh Jarrah has become one of the culmination of the unrest that is shaking Jerusalem like it has not for years.