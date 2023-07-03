Gatherings of the mayors of France were held in front of the town halls of the cities affected by the riots in France to denounce the wave of urban violence, which however appears to have dropped sharply after the fifth night. The Association of Mayors of France (AMF) has called on the population to “civic mobilize citizens for a return to republican order” a few hours after the violent attack on the mayor’s house in Hay-les-Roses, south of Paris, with an auto-ram. It was precisely to him that Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, wanted to express her solidarity, among the institutional representatives who joined the mobilization: “I would like to express once again my affection and my solidarity with him and his family in front of these unacceptable and unspeakable acts, which naturally deserve a response commensurate with the violence and aggression they have suffered. Nothing can justify violence”.



