No one expected this fire now. France was unprepared for a new wave of unrest in its multicultural slums, and political power is faltering, overwhelmed by a movement that seems out of control.

After the death, on Tuesday, of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, shot by a policeman, on the outskirts of Paris, anger has erupted in the banlieu and since that day the violence spreads geographically through the suburbs of Marseille, Lyon, Nantes and Toulouse. And it points to symbols of the Republic and authority, such as town halls and schools, buses and trams, shops and supermarkets, and above all the police forces.

A young man in his 20s died on Friday from injuries when he fell from the roof of a supermarket on the outskirts of Rouen in Normandy, according to a report. le figaro. The fall occurred “during looting,” said a police source, although the city Prosecutor’s Office has specified that at that time the business was not being robbed.

The president, Emmanuel Macron, rules out for now, as the right and the extreme right demand, imposing a state of emergency, equivalent in many measures to the Spanish state of exception. To find another situation of similar concern in the halls of power, one must go back to the revolt of the yellow vestsin 2018.

“We consider that, in the current situation, it is not necessary to activate this emergency law,” an adviser to the French president said on Thursday, who requested anonymity. “We consider a gradual response more appropriate,” he added.

The president’s response to the crisis, the largest in the periphery since the three weeks of riots in 2005, is summed up for now in a reinforcement of security: 40,000 police and gendarmes on the night of Thursday to Friday throughout France, in addition to helicopters and drones; 45,000 in the one from Friday to Saturday. Despite the fact that the intensity of the riots was “lower”, on the fourth night of protests, 1,311 arrests were made and 79 police officers were injured, according to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior this Saturday. The previous night ended with 875 detainees and 249 injured agents.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Macron, relieved after the end of months of protest against the pension reform, faces another unexpected crisis. On Friday, he left the European Council in Brussels early and in a hurry, without giving the usual press conference. Already in Paris, he directed the crisis cabinet, in which the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, and other important ministers participated, and made a brief televised statement.

The president announced the suppression of the festivities planned in the most affected provinces, and a reinforcement of the means of the police and the gendarmerie, which planned to use armored vehicles since Friday night. He did not present any substantial measures, as if he chose to wait and see. But he sent three messages. The first, a condemnation of violence and of those who he considers to use it, referring to the radical left of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. “Nothing justifies violence,” he said.

Second message: an appeal to the responsibility of fathers and mothers, since on the night from Thursday to Friday the presence of adolescents and even children in the protests was abundant, up to a third of the participants, according to some calculations. “It is the responsibility of the parents to keep them at home,” said the president. “The Republic does not have the vocation to replace them.”

The third is aimed at social networks to suppress messages that make incitement to violence go viral, and identify those responsible. “Sometimes,” he argued, “we get the impression that some people are living on the street with the video games that have intoxicated them.”

The Élysée Palace, however, avoids alarmism in its diagnosis. Macron’s advisers consider that there are structural problems in the suburbs, but stress that the president has put policies in place for years to address them. What worries these days, adds the aforementioned adviser, is above all security: “The action of a minority of quite young people who commit acts of crime, and the inhabitants of the neighborhoods are the first victims.”

There is stupefaction at the images, day and night on television, of vehicles and buildings on fire; before the videos on social networks of looting and launching of fireworks as projectiles at the police, of burning bank branches and, on occasion, of residential buildings. There is a feeling, too, that things are out of control, or could be soon, although the Élysée insists: “The violence is focused on some territories, it is not all of France.”

Violence horrifies the vast majority of French people, but its meaning varies depending on social origin, ethnicity, place of residence, or ideology.

For one part – the France that in many cases votes to the right or to the extreme right – it is the definitive proof that the country is in the abyss that recent films like Athena either Bac Nord, or prophecies like those of the novelist Michel Houellebecq. Éric Zemmour, a far-right candidate in the last presidential elections and convicted of inciting racial hatred, says that this is the prologue to a civil war, a diagnosis that the police unions Alliance Police and UNSA seem to share when stating, in a statement: “We are at war. Tomorrow we will be in resistance and the Government must become aware”.

There is another part of the inhabitants who point precisely to the police. It’s not just France: the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, declared: “It is time for the country to seriously address the deep-rooted issues of racism and racial discrimination among law enforcement.”

And there is a third France where life continues the same, or almost: the center of Paris, the scene of so many pitched battles, was immune to the riots, until early Friday morning, when there was smashing of windows and looting.

A few dozen onlookers gathered that day in the morning in front of the looted store of the Nike brand in the central Forum des Halles in Paris, next to the tourist Pompidou Center. There were tourists taking selfies – demonstrations, riots are almost part of Parisian folklore – and also young people from the banlieu when go down to Paris, they usually meet in the shopping centers or squares of this neighborhood.

“Destroying is useless,” says a boy who has come from the outskirts to have lunch with two friends. They are between 16 and 19 years old, they are French and black, and they affirm that the police do not treat them the same, or the Arabs, as white people. The death of Nahel, who was of North African origin, is proof. For this reason, another of the boys points out: “It is normal for people to rebel a little.” And another adds: “We are French! We too bring France to life! Not just the whites!”

The funeral of the young Nahel is celebrated this Saturday in Nanterre in privacy so as not to further exacerbate the spirits. The police officer who fired the shots has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and was jailed on Thursday. His lawyer has explained to the media that he has called the victim’s family to ask for forgiveness. His line of defense is that, after seeing how the boy disobeyed the order to stop the car he was driving without permission several times, he fired to prevent him from running over him and the other agent who was accompanying him, or other people.

What will happen from now on? Will the riots last three weeks like the ones in 2005? Will they spread further? “It is difficult to make forecasts,” replies the aforementioned source from the Élysée. “There are many people calling for calm, we hope for a quick return to calm.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.