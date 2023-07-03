NAfter days of unrest after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old in France, President Emmanuel Macron wants to consult with the speakers of parliament and the mayors of affected communities. As the Elysée Palace announced after a crisis meeting on Sunday evening, Macron will receive the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, and the President of the Senate, Gérard Larcher, on Monday.

A meeting with the mayors of more than 220 communities where there had been riots is planned for Tuesday. Macron also asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to receive the leaders of the parliamentary groups in Parliament on Monday.

Macron wants to start “careful and long-term work to thoroughly understand the reasons that led to these events,” the presidential office said. The government first wants to analyze the events and then draw conclusions. In addition to Macron and Borne, seven ministers attended the crisis meeting, including Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti. The next crisis meeting is to take place within 48 hours.

Macron had to cancel a state visit to Germany

The ongoing unrest has plunged Macron’s government into another serious crisis in the wake of Yellow Vest protests and against his pension reforms. On Saturday, the President was forced to cancel his state visit to Germany, which was planned for Sunday. Instead, he scheduled an emergency meeting for Sunday evening. A permanent crisis management team was also set up.







17-year-old Nahel M. was shot by a police officer during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday. The youth, whose family is from Algeria, was buried in his hometown of Nanterre on Saturday. The alleged shooter is in custody, the public prosecutor is investigating him for manslaughter.

Since Nahel’s death, there have been violent protests, especially in the Paris suburbs, but also in many other cities and communities, which have recently subsided somewhat.

Attack on a mayor’s house

A nocturnal attack on the house of the mayor of the L’Haÿ-les-Roses municipality in the greater Paris area, Vincent Jeanbrun, caused horror on Sunday. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating because of “attempted murder”. According to the responsible public prosecutor, Stéphane Hardouin, a burning vehicle entered the property. Apparently, it was intended to set the house on fire, but according to the prosecutor, it was stopped by a small wall.

At the time, Jeanbrun was at City Hall due to the ongoing night-time riots, but his wife and two children, five and seven years old, were sleeping in the house. They fled in panic.