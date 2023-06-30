Around 667 people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday (29) for this Friday (30) in France, during the third day of riots after the death of a teenager in Nanterre, who was shot when trying to flee a checkpoint. police officer.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin released that number in a message via his Twitter account and linked it to the “firm” instructions he had given.

Darmanin, who ordered the mobilization of 40,000 agents to try to prevent the riots from happening again, emphasized that police and firefighters had to “face unusual violence”.

According to his department, in the clashes with the young protagonists of the protests – most of the detainees are between 14 and 18 years old -, 249 agents of the security forces were injured, although none seriously.

Once again, the epicenter of the protests was the city of Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris. In the city, a bank branch was set on fire and several public buildings such as schools and a tax center suffered serious damage.

Also burned were 13 buses of the Paris metropolitan network that were parked in a depot in the northern city called Aubervilliers, and were attacked by several individuals with Molotov cocktails. The third night of unrest in the country left a balance of 500 public buildings damaged and 1,900 vehicles set on fire.

In reaction to the risky situation in public transport, the vice president of the Ile-de-France region, where Paris is located, Frédéric Péchenard, announced in statements to France Info radio station that buses and trams will stop circulating this Friday. from 21:00 (local time, 16:00 Brasilia time).

The wave of violence was not limited to sensitive neighborhoods in the Paris region, but also reached the capital, where there were looting of shops in the Les Halles district, in the center of the city.

In several cities in Ile-de-France, the mayors have decreed a curfew that will be in force until the end of the week.

The French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, who was in Evry this morning to verify the damage caused in this city on the outskirts of Paris together with Minister Darmanin, commented that the perpetrators of these acts are “very violent individuals” and “very young ” who “are not representatives of the residents”.

The police officer responsible for the shooting that killed teenager Nahel M., who had a criminal record and tried to flee a traffic stop in the car he was driving without a license in Nanterre on Tuesday (27), spent his first night in Santé prison in Paris , on the charge of manslaughter, which his lawyer has already announced that he intends to appeal.

Speaking to France Info, the lawyer, Laurent-Franck Liénard, stated that the police officer apologized to Nahel’s family, but also that he “considered that what he did was necessary at that time”

Protests reach Belgium

In Belgium, the police in Brussels, the country’s capital, arrested 64 people this Friday, most of them minors, during riots in the city over the death of teenager Nahel M.

Of the 64 detainees, 48 ​​are minors, according to the Brussels police this Friday morning, highlighting in statements collected by the newspaper Le Soir

that “immediate steps were taken to establish order”.

On Thursday, after two nights of riots in France, calls for demonstrations and protests in Brussels circulated on social media in response to the death of the French teenager, which ended up resulting in riots, small fires and public transport diversions in several neighborhoods. .

Macron asks parents for “responsibility”

This Friday, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, asked parents for “responsibility” so that their children do not participate in the disturbances that affect the various cities of the country.

“I ask parents for responsibility so that their children stay at home,” Macron said at the end of a meeting of the interministerial crisis cell created to respond to the riots that have shaken France for three nights.

The French president, however, did not announce the declaration of a state of emergency that the government had been considering.

Macron justified his appeal to parents by arguing that a third of those detained in the riots are minors, and he also urged platforms that manage social media to assume their share of responsibility.

“Social networks play a considerable role. We saw that riots were organized there (…) In the next few hours we will organize ourselves with the platforms to control the most sensitive content”, he highlighted.

Macron also announced that the French departments “most affected” by the violence will cancel their festive events until further notice.

“There is an unacceptable instrumentalization of the death of a teenager”, lamented the head of state, who assured that the government’s response “has been reactive and adapted” throughout the territory.

On this third night of violent demonstrations, nearly 900 people were arrested and around 300 security force agents were injured.