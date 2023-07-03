Lenta.ru: riots could spread from France to other EU countries

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani fears that the riots and mass protests, which have been going on for the sixth day in France, could spread to other European countries, and calls for this to be prevented. This is reported RIA News.

Antonio Tajani urged to prevent the riots from spreading “like an oil stain” to Belgium and Switzerland, where, however, clashes with the police had already taken place: the demonstrators were inspired by the events in France. In addition, protests began in the Caribbean territories of France.

The diplomat added that the instigators of the pogroms “should be isolated.” In his opinion, there is even an element of manipulation in these protests.

The situation seems to have improved over the past few days. The grandmother of the murdered boy called for calm Antonio TajaniForeign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Italy

Police shoot teenager as he tries to escape in car

The unrest in France began after it became known about the death of 17-year-old teenager Nael M. (his full name was not specified), who was shot dead by police. The young man died on the morning of June 27. According to the prosecutor’s office, two police officers on motorcycles noticed a Mercedes-Benz moving at high speed along a dedicated bus lane. They decided to check the driver’s papers when the traffic light turned red, but he didn’t stop.

The police began to chase the car; when it stopped, one of the officers pointed a gun at the driver, and the second tried to force him out of the car. Instead, Nael stepped on the gas, the policeman fired and hit him in the chest, and the car, after driving ten meters, crashed into an advertising mast. An ambulance arrived at the scene of the incident, but the teenager died.

It soon turned out that the deceased was a simple pizza delivery man, an amateur rugby player and the son of a single mother. The officers’ act was justified by the unwillingness of the driver to obey: how said Chairman of the right-wing Republican Party, Eric Siotti, such situations occur in the country almost every half an hour – and often not without wounded law enforcement officers.

However, immediately after the incident, a video shot by an eyewitness appeared on the network, from which it follows that neither one nor the other police officer was in direct danger.

Law enforcement officers were on the side of the road to the left of the car, which could hardly hurt them. Meanwhile, from the report compiled by the patrol in hot pursuit, it followed that the driver tried to run over the policemen, and they only defended themselves.

The funeral of the 17-year-old teenager took place on July 1 in Nanterre. Later, the victim’s grandmother called on the rioters to stop the violence. She also stated that she opposes attacks on police officers and added that justice would have the final say.

The first protesters received real terms

Already on the night of June 28, mass protests began in Nanterre – they were called the “White March for Nael”, the protesters shouted the slogans “Justice for Nael!”, The processions on the first night were quite peaceful. However, already on June 29, pogroms began: according to preliminary data from the police prefecture, eight people were detained on charges of urban violence. In particular, in Grenoble alone, three people were sentenced to terms of three to four months in prison for attempted robberies during street riots.

Protesters set fire to buildings and cars, threw rocks at police officers, and massively looted stores – they smashed more than 200 supermarkets and 10 shopping centers.

The mayor of the Parisian suburb of L’Ail-le-Rose has been the most seriously attacked in recent days. On the night of Sunday, July 2, unknown people first tried to ram the house where his family was, and then set it on fire with fireworks. The wife and one of the two children of the mayor were injured. The wife was hospitalized.

3.2 thousand people detained as a result of protests

Emmanuel Macron called emergency meetings

French President Emmanuel Macron left the European Union summit in Brussels last week because of the unrest. Later, the politician also canceled an official visit to Germany.

By the evening of July 2, he had already called for the third emergency meeting in recent days in connection with the riots – by that time they had swept Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Strasbourg and other cities.

At the last emergency meeting, the authorities decided to deploy gendarmerie armored vehicles and mobilize 40,000 police officers

Emmanuel Macron also said that a third of the detainees were “young or very young.” The politician is convinced that their parents are responsible for ensuring that the children stay at home, and that “the state should not act instead of them.” The president also believes that social networks have played a role in the growth of the protest movement.

Internet platforms and social networks play an important role in the events of recent days. We see how violent actions are organized in various messengers Emmanuel Macron French President

By data The Ministry of Internal Affairs of France, in some cases, the arsonists really turned out to be 12-year-old teenagers.

The Russian Embassy urged citizens of the country to avoid places of protests

The Russian Embassy in France recommended that Russians in the country avoid crowded places amid unrest. In addition, the diplomatic mission advises “to exercise caution when going out into the street at night.” Commenting on the protests, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that “imaginary tolerance is crumbling before our eyes.”

As German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on June 30, Berlin “is looking at what is happening in France with some concern.” At the same time, the murder of a 17-year-old teenager was condemned in the country. The British Foreign Office also urged its citizens traveling to France to avoid places where protests are taking place.