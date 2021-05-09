D.he last nights of Ramadan reached levels of violence in Jerusalem that have not been seen in years. After the prayers, Palestinians hurled stones at the police, who advanced to the Al-Aqsa plateau. Officials fired rubber bullets into the crowd and video footage shows security forces throwing shock grenades into the entrance area of ​​Al-Aqsa Mosque, causing renewed violence.

Two hundred Palestinians and twenty police officers were injured on Friday and ninety more Palestinians on Saturday evening. Previously, the police temporarily stopped dozens of buses carrying Palestinian Israelis on their way to the Al-Aqsa Plateau, where Al-Qadr was celebrated that evening, the holiest night in Ramadan. According to police, 29 people were arrested who are suspected to be associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Netanyahu is preoccupied with political survival

According to Israeli media reports, the police believe that members of Hamas play a leading role in the clashes. It also said that the unrest was related to the decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to cancel the parliamentary elections. Abbas had justified this with the fact that Israel had not expressly allowed the election for Palestinians in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem. The Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, which has little access to Arab East Jerusalem, has lost the trust of its own people. On the other hand, it blames Israel for the unrest in Jerusalem.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



At the same time, dozens of right-wing radical Jewish activists marched through the Muslim quarters of the old town shouting anti-Arab slogans. Jerusalem has been fermenting for weeks. The ongoing leadership crisis in the Israeli executive government does not calm the situation, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preoccupied with his own political survival.

Recently, the evictions of Palestinian houses in East Jerusalem, which have been going on for many years, have come to the fore. Around three hundred Palestinian East Jerusalemites, whose families have lived in strategically important locations for more than fifty years, are at risk of displacement. They live on land that Jews bought under Ottoman law in the 19th century. The Palestinian families, in turn, were resettled there after the Israeli “War of Independence” of 1948 in the 1950s when Jordan controlled East Jerusalem. Many had fled or been expelled from what is now Israel themselves in the course of the war.

A Jewish settler organization from the USA is suing in East Jerusalem

In Israel, a law regulates that Jews can reclaim property over land they lost in the 1948 war, while Israel denies Palestinians the same right: According to the Haaretz newspaper, 30 percent of real estate in West Jerusalem is owned by before 1948 Arabs whose property was later expropriated. Another Israeli law “on the possession of absenteeism” stipulates that Palestinians can no longer reclaim this property.

<br />



A Jewish settler organization headquartered in the United States and whose members are not related to the Jews who were actually living there at the time, relies on this law to have the buildings confiscated.

For years there have been small demonstrations every Friday, including by Jewish Israelis, against the evictions. Most recently they have received broad and international support. Numerous young demonstrators from Arab-Israeli cities have come to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, especially after an extremist Knesset member set up his “office” in front of one of the squatted houses. International organizations and consulates have their headquarters in the immediate vicinity.

The neighborhood has become a strategic issue, despite the Israeli Foreign Ministry attempting to describe the case as a “property dispute between private parties”.

The US government is concerned about the possible evictions

The US State Department saw it very differently: “We are deeply concerned about the potential eviction of Palestinian families in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, many of whom have lived there for generations.” Washington called on the Israeli authorities to “the residents of Sheikh To treat Jarrah with compassion and respect and to look at the entirety of these complex historical cases ”. Shortly before, a video had been circulated from Sheikh Jarrah in which one of the deputy mayors of Jerusalem, Arye King, wishes an activist a bullet in the head.

People like King and other settler activists have long openly stated that they have the strategic goal of Judaizing East Jerusalem. This policy is increasingly supported by the state. Political decision-makers have managed to postpone the first day of trial before the Israeli Supreme Court, which was planned for this Monday.