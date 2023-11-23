Violent protests erupted in the Irish capital Dublin on Thursday evening following a stabbing incident earlier in the day that injured three young children, a woman and the perpetrator. More than a hundred demonstrators pelted the police with torches and fireworks. Several officers were injured and a police vehicle went up in flames.
