From: Johannes Welte

The bear Gaia after being captured in 2020. After that they were released again. © Autonomous Province of Trentino

Before the Administrative Court of Trento, the hearing about the future of the bear Gaia, who is said to have killed a jogger in Trentino, is underway. Can she be killed?

Update from May 25, 3:03 p.m.: The plan to move the bear Gaia to the bear sanctuary near Bad Füssing was apparently well received at the hearing of the administrative court in Trento: “The judges listened carefully to the proposal to transfer the bear to a foreign sanctuary,” reported the lawyer of the animal protection association LAV, Claudio Linzola, after the hearing ildolomiti.it. Furthermore: “The protection of the environment and the protection of public safety are only apparently two opposing interests.” The lawyers for the animal rights activists emphasized the poor information policy of the population about the behavior towards the bears. Perhaps certain incidents, including the recent tragedy, could have been avoided with more comprehensive and serious information.”

The Munich lawyer Arpád von Gaál, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the union for animals, wants to take Gaia into his bear sanctuary. He is confident that Gai is allowed to live: “The shooting down or euthanasia are the ultima ratio, the last possible solution, that does not correspond to a balanced and proportionate decision.” The mildest means must always be used. Von Gaál: “The court cannot ignore our claim when viewed objectively.”

Update from May 25, 1:40 p.m.: The hearing over the fate of female bear Gaia and second bear MJ5 (“The Boss”) was adjourned around noon after riots at the courthouse. According to their own statements, animal rights activists were not allowed into the courtroom. Nonetheless, there was a demonstration of around 50 participants in Piazza Venezia, near the courthouse, demanding freedom for Gaia. The courthouse itself became noisy ladige.it cordoned off by heavily armed police officers. The other side was also there: one of the mayors, who is in favor of killing the animals, is said to have insulted the animal rights activists with the words. “I hope they get attacked by a bear.”

Animal rights activists demonstrate near the administrative court of Trento. © Facebook Animaliberaction

The process was interrupted around noon: “The outcome of the process will not be decided until tomorrow morning,” the lawyer for the animal protection association LAV, Claudio Linzola, reported to the portal around noon trentoday.

First report from May 25, 11:24 a.m.: Trento – The case caused a sensation worldwide: on March 5, jogger Andrea Papi (26) was killed by a bear on the outskirts of the town of Caldes in Trentino. The authorities in Italy assumed that it was the bear Gaia (code JJ4) who believed she had to defend her cubs against the supposed intruder. Gaia has been captured and is awaiting lethal injection in the Casteller bear enclosure near Trento, Italy.

A second bear from Italy is also to be killed

Maurizio Fugatti of the right-wing Lega Nord party had ordered their killing, as well as another bear with the acronym MJ5, which locals in Val di Sole call “The Boss”. He attacked and injured a walker in the region in March.

The animal protection association LAV complained against the killing orders, the administrative court of Trento suspended them, and a second order from the province was lifted. A first date for the main hearing was postponed from May 11th to today.

In the run-up, a forensic report by two veterinarians had caused a stir that the animal rights activists had commissioned: According to this, Gaia could not be responsible for the deadly attack, it was said. The forensic report showed that the dead jogger’s bite marks came from a male animal and therefore Gaia cannot be responsible for his death.

Does the bear get asylum in Bavaria?

The Munich Animal Union, which runs a bear sanctuary in Bad Füssing near Passau, has offered to take Gaia in. Provincial President Fugatti had refused, pointing out the transport costs, but the union for animals would pay for them. The argument that the bear had to be killed for reasons of public safety would also become obsolete with a move to Bavaria.

According to local observers, the court hearing will last several hours.