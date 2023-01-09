Home page politics

The supporters of the far-right ex-President Bolsonaro are penetrating Congress and the seat of government. The police are now bringing the situation under control.

+++ 7.30 a.m.: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has sharply condemned the attacks by supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro on the government district in Brasília. “What happened in #Brasilia was a cowardly and violent attack on democracy,” the Greens politician tweeted on Monday morning. All of Germany’s solidarity applies to the Brazilian people, their democratic institutions and the current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

+++ 6.30 a.m.: After the storm of hundreds of supporters of right-wing Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assessed the damage in the capital Brasília. Lula was seen in pictures from TV Globo late Sunday evening (local time) speaking to judges outside the Supreme Court, which had previously been attacked, along with Congress and the Presidential Palace.

Lula assesses the damage after Bolsonaro supporters stormed the government district. © Eraldo Peres/dpa

Brazil: Bolsonaro condemns storming of government district

Update from Monday, January 9, 2023, 3:30 a.m.: Brazil’s right-wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro has condemned the storming of hundreds of his supporters on the government district in Brasília. “Looting and entering public buildings, as happened today,” violates the “rule” for “peaceful demonstrations,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening (local time). He himself defends himself against the “unsubstantiated allegations” of the current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – who accused Bolsonaro of “encouraging” the attackers.

The police initially seemed completely overwhelmed by the attacks by Bolsonaro supporters. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva put the security forces in the capital under the command of the federal government to bring security back under control in Brasília.

Lula, who was in the southeastern city of Araraquara, devastated by floods in 2022, on Sunday called the attack “unprecedented in Brazilian history.” He called the attackers “fascist vandals”.

Storming of the Brazilian Congress building: President Lula da Silva condemns the attack

+++ 10.30 p.m.: Brazilian President Lula da Silva has condemned the attack by his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters on government buildings in the capital Brasilia. “All vandals will be found and punished,” said the head of state on Sunday. “We’ll also find out who funded it.” By decree, Lula ordered the federal government to assume responsibility for public safety in Brasilia.

The US government has also sharply criticized the attack. “The United States condemns any attempt to undermine democracy in Brazil,” US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, tweeted on Sunday. President Biden is monitoring the situation closely. “Our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering,” Sullivan said. Democracy in Brazil will not be shaken by violence.

Two years ago, the United States experienced something similar: on January 6, 2021, followers of then President Donald Trump violently stormed the seat of parliament in Washington. Trump had previously incited his supporters in a speech that he had been deprived of a victory by massive election fraud. Five people died as a result of the riots.

Chaos in Brazil: Mob storms government building in the capital

+++ 10 p.m.: After the attack on government buildings by radical supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the head of security in the capital Brasilia, Anderson Torres, has been fired. “I have decided to dismiss the Minister of Security of the Federal District and at the same time sent all security forces into the streets to arrest and punish those responsible,” Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha wrote on Twitter. “I am in Brasilia to observe the demonstrations and take all measures to contain the anti-democratic riots in the government district.”

Supporters of Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro on the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia. © Evaristo Sa/AFP

TV showed them tearing down roadblocks and pushing back the few police officers. Although the security forces used pepper spray and stun grenades, they were unable to stop the mob. The sacked Torres is considered a supporter of Bolsonaro, whom he previously served as justice minister.

+++ 9.20 p.m.: After attacking the congress building, radical supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also stormed the government seat Palácio do Planalto in the capital Brasilia. Men with Brazilian flags walked through hallways and offices, like on the TV station TV Globe was to see.

Head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in Brasilia at the time of the attack – he had traveled to the city of Araraquara in the state of São Paulo to find out about the consequences of the severe storms in the region.

Brazil: Local government requests reinforcements after congressional storm

Update from Sunday, January 8th, 9:00 p.m.: Footage has been circulating on social media showing the mob vandalizing the interior of Congress and the Supreme Court. On Twitter, Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Lula’s Labor Party, described the federal district’s previous handling of the demonstrators as “irresponsible”.

“It is a long-heralded crime against democracy and the will of voters,” she wrote in one tweet. “The governor [von Brasilia] and his Bolshonarist security minister are responsible for everything that happens,” the politician continued. Justice Minister Flavio Dino tweetedthat the local government of Brasilia had informed “that reinforcements were called”.

how The Brazilian Report reports that at least three journalists have been attacked during the riots so far. The Brazilian newspaper cites police sources in the capital.

Congress storm in Brazil: Police use stun grenades and pepper spray

First report from Sunday, January 8th: Brasilia – Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed the congress in the capital Brasilia. They smashed the windows of the facade and entered the entrance hall, as on Sunday (January 8) on the TV station globe was to see. Police used pepper spray and stun grenades but were unable to stop supporters of former right-wing leader Bolsonaro.

Hundreds of supporters of right-wing extremist Bolsonaro had tried to storm Congress for several minutes. They entered Parliament’s grounds and got onto the roof of the building, as seen on television footage. The police used pepper spray.

“I condemn these anti-democratic acts that urgently need to be punished with the harshness of the law,” Pacheco wrote on Twitter. “I was on the phone with Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha, with whom I am in regular contact. The governor informed me that the entire police force is focused on bringing the situation under control.”

Bolsonaro followers storm the congress building: memories of Washington are awakened

In addition to the Senate, the Congress building also houses the House of Representatives. The images brought back memories of the storming of the US Capitol in Washington almost exactly two years ago – Bolsonaro had repeatedly been referred to as “Tropical Trump” in recent years and is considered an admirer of the former US President.

After the attack on Congress, people also moved to the Supreme Court. The news portal reported that they threw in windows and entered the lobby G1.

Jair Bolsonaro was the left-wing politician last October Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff inferior and left office at the turn of the year. He never explicitly acknowledged his defeat. Radical supporters of the ex-military had repeatedly protested against Lula’s victory after the election called on the country’s armed forces to stage a military coup. (nak with dpa)