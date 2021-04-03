The tension in Bilbao grew as the time for the great Cup final between Athletic and Real Sociedad approached. The day had passed relatively normally until four o’clock in the afternoon, when a crowd of people, mostly young people, gathered in Licenciado Poza, the usual street for potos prior to Athletic matches. Thousands of fans packed the area, many of them without using the mask and without keeping the safety distance. Pozas was the scene of a massive party, in which gangs, groups of young people and families with children mixed. The confluence with Doctor Areilza was taken by the people. Flares were burned and firecrackers were launched. It was at that moment that things started to get out of hand.

Hundreds of fans literally took to the street, to the point that the Municipal Police had to cut off traffic at the intersection of the street with Doctor Areilza and also with Alameda Urkijo. By then, three cars had been caught at a stoplight. While the driver of the first called for help, the young people who surrounded the vehicle shook it and sprayed it with beer, without allowing it to advance. In the background, from María Díaz de Haro, the Municipal Police diverted traffic while receiving the notice of what was happening a few meters ahead. A few minutes later, the Ertzaintza Mobile Brigade took up positions at the crossroads with María Díaz de Haro to dissolve the crowd. Some fans responded with violence: they began to throw bottles and overturn garbage and glass containers.

At first, the riot control device appeared to be withdrawn, which calmed things down somewhat. In reality, the agents had chosen to enter Licenciado Poza from one side instead of directly, through the alley that surrounds the parish of Corpus from María Díaz de Haro, the same access in which the incidents and the load occurred in the that Iñigo Cabacas died of a shot with a rubber ball.

It has happened that at the moment when the agents of the Mobile Brigade entered, in that access of Lcienciado Poza there were dozens of young people drinking, sitting on the ground. The appearance of the Police has caused a first race which has been followed by the launch of flares, firecrackers and bottles by some fans, who have also set fire to one of the containers.

The agents of the Mobile Brigade have tried to clear the street, pushing the rioters towards Dr. Areilza, but in the end they have ended up going back little by little, until the intersection with María Díaz de Haro, where they have received the final order to withdraw. A young woman has been injured when a bottle thrown against the Ertzaintza hit her head

These incidents come two days after the massive farewell in Lezama, which the Basque Government estimated at 8,000 people, before Athletic left for Seville. After the rejection of the institutions, a lesser concentration was expected in the farewell of the Real yesterday, but it was not like that. Txuri-urdin fans also filled Zubieta.