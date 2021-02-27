The protesters who have staged another night of riots in Barcelona in the context of the protests to demand the freedom of Pablo Hasel have dissolved after 9:00 p.m., before the curfew in Catalonia was reached, set at 22:00.

After the peaceful demonstration in the afternoon, at night they moved in a group through the Sant Antoni market and traveled through the Raval until they reached La Rambla, where the most significant damage to banks occurred and where they attacked the police station of the Urban Guard.

Upon reaching the Plaza de Catalunya, they have dispersed into smaller groups that have continued to cause some damage and set up small barricades along the Rambla de Catalunya and adjacent streets.

Ten detainees



Activists from the demonstration have set fire to a Guàrdia Urbana van on La Rambla while the agents who were occupying it were still inside (at least two), although they had time to leave, unscathed.

It happened around 8.15pm near the local police station, some time after the bulk of the peaceful demonstration dissolved.

Several hooded men have thrown objects at the van and another has later thrown flammable liquid, at which point the fire has started: some have applauded and one has shouted: ‘Son of a bitch. Go, run away, you bastard. ‘

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested 10 people in Barcelona for “the violent acts and vandalism that have occurred” in the city, the Mossos have reported via Twitter. “At least one of the detainees would be related to the burning of the Urban Guard van,” they added.

Colau expresses his “resounding condemnation”



The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has expressed her “strong condemnation of today’s violent events in Barcelona after a peaceful demonstration” this Saturday. «The right to protest is totally legitimate. Violence and vandalism, no, “he added in a tweet.

Colau has confirmed his support for the Guàrdia Urbana, the agents of the La Rambla police station, neighbors and merchants affected by the riots.