B.An officer was seriously injured in recent protests against police violence in Athens on Tuesday. The police said the policeman was taken to hospital with head injuries. Demonstrators had torn him off his motorcycle in a suburb of the Greek capital and hit him, as can be seen on TV images. According to the police, two other officers were injured during the riots.

5,000 demonstrators had gathered in the suburb of Nea Smyrni to protest against police violence. The trigger was a video published on Sunday showing a police officer hitting a young man with a baton without ceasing. While the man’s screams can be heard, passers-by are indignant at the policeman’s actions.

Masked protesters throw incendiary devices

The protest on Tuesday evening turned violent when around 200 masked demonstrators attacked the police station in Nea Smyrni with stones and incendiary devices. They also set fire to several trash cans. The police used tear gas and water cannons. Ten demonstrators were arrested. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis condemned the riots.

The police had said about the incident on Sunday that there had been numerous complaints in Nea Smyrni about the disregard of corona requirements. The alerted officials were attacked by around 30 people. Two police officers were injured. Several residents rejected this representation. An investigation has been started against the police officer who hit the young man.