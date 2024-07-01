Results of the first round of parliamentary elections spark riots in Paris

Representatives of the left-wing radical movement black bloc began smashing cafe windows and setting trash cans on fire during a demonstration in Paris. The unrest began after the announcement of the first results of the French parliamentary elections.

The demonstration began at the Place de la République in the French capital. Police officers were deployed to the site of the demonstration.

“We will not allow the National Rally to win!”, “Paris against fascism!” – chanted the participants of the demonstration. Some of the demonstrators held the flags of Palestine and South Africa. Similar manifestations of left forces also began in Nantes and Lyon, and some other cities of the country.

The demonstration was peaceful for several hours. Later, radicals joined in, setting off fireworks and then smashing the windows of nearby cafes. In response, the police used tear gas.

American billionaire Elon Musk commented on the unrest in France that began after the announcement of the first results of the parliamentary elections. He left a comment under a post by co-owner of the conservative news portal Trending Politics Collin Rugg, published on the social network X, about demonstrations and “chaos” amid the victory of Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally party in the first round. Musk reacted to what was happening in the country with an exclamation point.

Right-wingers win National Assembly elections

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party will receive between 240 and 270 seats in the French parliament, giving it a relative majority. There are a total of 577 seats in the National Assembly. President Emmanuel Macron’s coalition received about 21 percent of the vote. In the new parliament, “Together for the Republic” can take from 60 to 90 seats. The coalition of left forces “New Popular Front” receives about 29 percent of the votes, which will allow it to get from 180 to 200 seats in parliament.

Having familiarized itself with the first election results, Macron’s coalition decided to remove some of the candidates to fight against Le Pen’s party in the second round of parliamentary elections. On this issue, the presidential party is ready to compromise on this issue, including with the far-left “Unconquered France”. Thus, the presidential alliance is trying to leave only two candidates on the ballot in each district. This could encourage opponents of Le Pen’s party to vote for other candidates.

France may change prime minister

The formal leader of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, said that he intends to become the country’s new prime minister.

I intend to become the Prime Minister of all French people, listen to everyone, respect the opposition, be open to dialogue and strive for national unity Jordan Bardellaleader of the “National Union”

Bardella added that the time has come to put at the head of the country a leader who understands the problems of his fellow citizens.

In turn, the leader of the New Popular Front, which took second place in the first round of parliamentary elections, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, also expressed confidence in the change of prime minister. He indicated that the current head of the French government, Gabriel Attal, would not be able to retain his post.

Attal himself asked Macron to accept his resignation on June 9. In this way, the politician tried to avoid dissolving the National Assembly. However, the head of state refused to remove the prime minister from his post.

Gabriel Attal, 34, was appointed prime minister on January 9. He became the youngest politician to serve as head of the French government. Senior lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University, Valdai Club expert Alexey Chikhachev suggested that Attal’s appointment as prime minister was influenced by the factor of his belonging to the LGBT community (the international LGBT social movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia)It is known that Attal’s husband is the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, 38-year-old Stéphane Sejourné.