From: Caroline Schaefer

Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer call for a rally in Berlin. The movement positions itself against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

+++ 12.45 p.m.: Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht is massively criticized for the announced major demo in Berlin with women’s rights activist Alice Schwarzer. Wagenknecht could at least find a new political home in the AfD. “Come to us,” said Björn Höcke, parliamentary group leader of the party in Thuringia, on Friday at a Pegida demo in Dresden. “Here with us you can do the politics that you in the left only dream of,” said the right-wing politician. The Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Anti-Semitism (JFDA) had published an excerpt of the politician’s speech on Twitter. At the demo in Berlin, 10,000 participants from different political camps are expected, from the far right to the far left.

Update from Saturday, February 25, 12:10 p.m.: After Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Finance Ministers have also joined Christian Lindner spoke out against the call for the controversial peace demonstration in Berlin. “Playing down Putin’s aggression, refusing arms deliveries,” he wrote FDP-Politicians up Twitter: According to his assessment, this is “no help”, but “only demands for diplomatic solutions”. One must clearly counter the Wagenknecht and Schwarzer demo. “Anyone who doesn’t support Ukraine is on the wrong side of history,” said Lindner. Statements about the forthcoming Berlin demo are published every minute on Twitter under the hashtag “#b2502”.

Wagenknecht and Schwarzer demo in Berlin: 10,000 participants expected

First report from Saturday, February 25th: Berlin – The Ukraine war has celebrated its first anniversary. The left-wing politicians take that Sarah Wagenknecht and feminist Alice Schwarzer on the occasion of a rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. The motto is “Rebellion for Peace”.

Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht and women’s rights activist Alice Schwarzer are standing in the Rheinauhafen on the Rhine. Wagenknecht and Schwarzer called on Chancellor Scholz (SPD) to rely on negotiations instead of arms deliveries in the Ukraine war. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

After the big demonstration in support of Ukraine On Friday evening (February 24) in Berlin, a rally against further arms deliveries is expected on Saturday (February 25) around 2 p.m. Around 10,000 participants are registered with the police. The Berlin police will be deployed in large numbers, as the demonstrators come from different political camps, from far right to far left, and conflicts are feared.

Wagenknecht and Schwarzer demo in Berlin: SPD, Left and Greens with criticism

Wagenknecht and Schwarzer call for negotiations Russia. The two women published a two weeks ago polarizing “Manifesto for Peace”. In it they warn of an escalation of the Ukraine war and called for Chancellors Olaf Scholz (SPD) to “stop the escalation of arms shipments”. More than 600,000 people signed the manifesto.

Leading politicians from the SPD, Green and left have differentiated themselves from the peace demonstration. “I do not share the conviction of this call,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the ZDF-Program “Maybrit Illner”. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin would currently only accept an unconditional surrender by Ukraine. “The moment that opens up a perspective for peace must first come about,” said Scholz.

Also Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) criticized the demonstration. “Everyone in their right mind wants peace,” he said in a press release on Friday night ARD-Broadcast. Wagenknecht and the people who followed her wanted to sell something as peace that an “imperialist dictator” was imposing on Europe. Should that prevail, it would be an invitation to the Kremlin chief personally to invade the next few countries. “This is not peace, this is a chimera that is being built there, this is political misleading of the population,” warned the Vice Chancellor.

Also left party leader Janine Wissler distinguished himself from the call. She worries about how to deal with the mobilization in right-wing circles. “The call has a blank space,” Wissler told the newspapers Funk media group. In the Frankfurter Rundschau In a guest article from IPPEN.MEDIA, she called for the militarization to be broken: “We need broad social mobilizations that make alternatives recognizable with a clear demarcation to the far right. Never again war, never again fascism, they belong together inseparably.”

From the point of view of the SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, the call does not distinguish itself from radical currents. Nevertheless, one must recognize that parts of the population are demanding an even stronger focus on peace talks, he said Rheinische Post. Conservatives started a petition against the Wagenknecht Manifesto. They demand: More weapons for Ukraine.

Demo in Berlin: Schwarzer denies the lack of demarcation against rights

Alice Schwarzer, on the other hand, contradicted the allegations. “Of course we will take action against any kind of right-wing extremist propaganda on the square,” assured the women’s rights activist German Press Agency (dpa). Wagenknecht and you stand for the opposite of right-wing politics.

Schwarzer also denied that she was generally against arms deliveries to Ukraine. Rather, they would have to be accompanied by diplomatic efforts. It is absolutely not true that she and Wagenknecht wanted to accept a capitulation from the Ukraine. “But after a year of death and destruction, I also ask: What is stopping us from starting negotiations now instead of waiting another three years?” (kas/dpa)