Riots erupt in France over teenager’s death after knife attack

Riots broke out in France over the death of a teenager after a knife attack. The radio station provides the relevant information France Bleu.

“Far-right activists (…) estimated at 50 to 100 people (…) took to the streets of the Monet quarter in the city of Roman-sur-Isère,” the report said.

It is noted that some protesters overturned garbage cans and set fire to containers. As a result, 20 people were detained, three of them were injured.

According to BFMTVa 16-year-old schoolboy was killed during a festival on the night of November 19 in the commune of Crepoles in the Drôme department in the southeast of the country.

In October it was reported that almost two thousand people had been convicted in France for participating in the pogroms in June. Mass unrest in France took place at the end of June and beginning of July 2023 after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager of Arab origin during his arrest in a Paris suburb.