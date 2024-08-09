Saturday, August 10, 2024
Riots | Britain is on alert, says Prime Minister Starmer

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2024
in World Europe
Riots | Britain is on alert, says Prime Minister Starmer
The country is on high alert this weekend, says Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer says that the country is on high alert for new far-right demonstrations this weekend.

According to Starmer, the quick sentences given by the judiciary have served as a deterrent to prevent violence and the previous two nights have passed peacefully.

The police said today that in just over a week, nearly 500 people have been arrested in violent riots across Britain.

The riots started after a knife attack by a 17-year-old boy in Southport. Three little girls died in the attack.

