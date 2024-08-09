Riots | Britain is on alert, says Prime Minister Starmer

Riots|The country is on high alert this weekend, says Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

9.8. 17:34

Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer says that the country is on high alert for new far-right demonstrations this weekend.

According to Starmer, the quick sentences given by the judiciary have served as a deterrent to prevent violence and the previous two nights have passed peacefully.

The police said today that in just over a week, nearly 500 people have been arrested in violent riots across Britain.

The riots started after a knife attack by a 17-year-old boy in Southport. Three little girls died in the attack.