In the Swedish city of Malmö, riots broke out after anti-Islamic activists burned the Koran. This was reported by the STV TV channel.

Violent riots began on Friday evening, August 28, in the Rusengord area. About 300 people took part in them. Those who took to the streets completely blocked traffic, used fireworks and firecrackers, threw paving stones and bottles at the police. The rescue service was also attacked. It is known that those dissatisfied with the action damaged several cars of law enforcement officers and rescuers. During the riots, a fire started, into which citizens threw tires and debris.

“Now we are fighting the ongoing riots. Restless in the whole area. We have no control over the situation, and it causes concern, ”said the spokesman for the local police Rikard Lundqvist.

A few days ago, street artist and provocateur Dan Park, previously convicted of inciting ethnic hatred, turned to the city authorities for permission to hold a demonstration in front of the Islamic Center in Rusengord on the topic of the consequences of the Islamization of Scandinavia. As part of the action, he planned to burn the Koran.

Park’s permission was denied by the police and the court, noting that the threat to public order appeared to be so great that the freedom to rally and demonstrate could be restricted. Nevertheless, the action did take place. It was organized by members of the Danish right-wing extremist party “Hard Course”.