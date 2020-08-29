In the Swedish city of Malmö, protests against the burning of the Koran by provocateurs escalated into riots.

Previously, extremists planned a demonstration and burning of the Koran, but the police banned the event. However, it took place in the Emilstorp industrial estate of the Rosengard district.

After that, a protest action against the burning of the Koran began in this area, which escalated into riots. About 300 people took to the main streets, completely paralyzing traffic. The protesters threw stones, bottles and pyrotechnics at the police.

According to the TV channel STV, protesters burned tires, causing a fire on Amiralstagan Street. About seven cars were damaged, some of them were policemen. There were reports of cars on fire. Information about the victims was not received.