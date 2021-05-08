Riots broke out in East Jerusalem. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Israeli police. Footage from the scene published on Twitter by journalist Rosie Scammell.

The cause for unrest was the decision of the Israeli court to evict several Arab families who have been living there for more than half a century without documents for property rights.

Dozens of protesters with Palestinian flags threw stones at law enforcement officers near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and security forces responded with special equipment. More than 250 civilians and 17 police officers were injured in two days.

In January 2020, a search for a missing eight-year-old resident of the Arab quarter sparked riots in Jerusalem. The boy’s family stated that the child may have been abducted. The search for the missing was started by the Israeli police, and hundreds of volunteers were also involved. Local residents, who also helped to look for the child, moved towards the Jewish quarter of Neve Yaakov. However, the police blocked their way, after which riots broke out. The officers arrested three of the ringleaders. As a result of the clash with the police, 19 people were injured.