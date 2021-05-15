The Middle East conflict is also echoed in Berlin: bottles and stones fly at a pro-Palestinian demonstration. There were also protests in Hamburg.

Berlin / Hamburg – In a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin with around 3500 participants, according to the police, massive riots broke out on Saturday. Stones and bottles were thrown at the police from the ranks of the demonstrators who had gathered to protest in the face of the escalation of violence in the Middle East, and fireworks were also thrown at the security forces. Protesters beat police officers. The police used pepper spray.

Demonstration in Berlin dissolved because participants did not adhere to the order

The police had declared the protest to be dissolved because of the violation of the Corona hygiene rules. “Clearances were not kept, mouth and nose coverings were partly removed again when walking,” the Berlin police wrote on Twitter. Since demonstrators did not adhere to the order, the officials on Sonnenallee in Neukölln took action against them. From the demonstration shouts like “child murderer Israel”, “woman murderer Israel” and “free Palestine” were loud.

Before that, another demonstration with around 120 participants from Hermannplatz to Neukölln Town Hall had gone off peacefully. There should be another demonstration in the afternoon. A call called for the struggle for “a free Palestine, from the Jordan to the Mediterranean”, that is, on today’s territory of Israel. A total of 360 police officers were on duty.

Demonstration in Hamburg: Highly emotional mood

Against the background of escalating violence in the Middle East, several hundred demonstrators showed solidarity with the Palestinians in Hamburg on Saturday. Slogans and a map of Palestine were displayed on banners, and Palestine flags were waved. After a peaceful rally with around 120 participants on the Gänsemarkt, 400 to 500 demonstrators gathered in Ottensen in the afternoon, according to police. The mood there was highly emotional, said a police spokesman. The situation got worse when some people appeared with Israel flags. The police broke up the meeting. (dpa)