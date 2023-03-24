During protests against the controversial pension reform in France, demonstrators attacked several public buildings. Almost 150 emergency services were injured and more than 170 people arrested.

France, Bordeaux: Smoke rises as protesters take part in a demonstration on a national day of action. Image: dpa

An the fringes of a demonstration against the pension reform, a fire was lit in the entrance area of ​​the town hall in Bordeaux, southern France. The portal of a colonnade leading to the forecourt of the town hall was damaged, said a spokeswoman for the responsible prefecture of the German Press Agency on Thursday evening. A man was arrested.

Protests against the controversial pension reform also led to riots in other cities. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, more than 170 people have been arrested. Almost 150 emergency services were injured. There have been attacks on several public buildings. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne called the violence and damage unacceptable.

Pension reform is considered one of President Macron’s key projects. The government wants to gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. In addition, the number of payment years required for a full pension should increase more quickly. This is intended to avert an impending funding gap in the pension fund. The unions consider the project unfair and brutal.