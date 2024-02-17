Home page World

The police intervene in a confrontation between two groups of Eritreans. © Wil Looijestijn/ANP/dpa

The mayor declares a state of emergency and the police use tear gas to combat the unrest: There was a serious clash in The Hague.

The Hague – Serious riots broke out at an Eritrea meeting in The Hague, Netherlands. There were violent clashes between two groups of Eritreans in which stones were thrown, the police said on Saturday evening (February 17).

Serious riots in The Hague: State of emergency gives police extensive powers

Police cars, a bus and other cars were set on fire by the rioters and the event building was badly damaged, as shown on television images. The riot police used tear gas against the violent perpetrators. The mayor declared a state of emergency at the scene of the riots, which gives the police in the Netherlands more powers.

According to the police, it was initially not clear to what extent there were any injuries or arrests. It was not initially known what exactly triggered the altercation. Recently it has happened again and again in Germany and other countries Serious violence at meetings of Eritreans given. Supporters and opponents of the dictatorial government in the country on the Horn of Africa met.

Not an isolated case: riots at the Eritrea festival also in Germany

Last summer in Gießen, Hesse 26 police officers injured in riots at an Eritrean festival. Just a few weeks later, 50 people were injured at a party held by Eritreans in Stockholm, Sweden. In Tel Aviv in September, dozens of people were injured when a protest by opponents of the Eritrean government against an event at the country's embassy turned violent.

Eritrea, with around three million inhabitants, is located in northeast Africa on the Red Sea and is largely isolated internationally. Since independence from Ethiopia was won in a decades-long war 30 years ago, President Isayas Afewerki has ruled the country in a one-party dictatorship.

Political parties are banned and freedom of expression and freedom of the press are severely restricted. There is neither a parliament nor independent courts or civil society organizations. There is also a strict military service and forced labor system, from which many people flee abroad. (dpa)