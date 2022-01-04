Riots broke out in Kazakhstan during anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday. In the country’s largest city, Almaty, police have used tear gas and flash grenades to stop protesters from storming the mayor’s office, among other things. This is reported by international news agencies. It is not yet known whether there have been any injuries. According to Reuters, police appeared to have the main square in Almatay under control late Tuesday evening.

It is the third day of major protests in Kazakhstan. The protesters protest against the increased gas prices, which many cars in the country drive on because it is cheap. Prices have doubled from 60 tenge per liter (0.12 euros) to 120 tenge (0.24 euros). The protests started in the western oil-rich city of Zhanaozen and have since spread across the country. This is remarkable, because there is little demonstration in Kazakhstan. Permission is required for demonstrations and is rarely given.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Almaty and the western province of Mangystaj. It is valid for two weeks. Tokaev warned the protesters not to attack military and government buildings. “The government will not fall,” he said. “We don’t want conflict, but mutual trust and dialogue.” He announced that he would partially reverse the price increases.