Supermarkets and gas stations looted, bank and administration offices destroyed, public transport interrupted and small informal businesses idling. The economic consequences of the violent riots in Senegal, the result of political instability, are costing the country dearly: some 30 million euros every day of riots, according to government sources told Reuters, as well as the destruction of important public infrastructure. . The rating agencies maintain, for the moment, their confidence in the Senegalese economy, especially thanks to the stimulus that this year will mean the start of gas exports, but political clouds threaten to spoil the party.

“These are hidden forces under external influence that have a manifest will to affect our economic activity,” the Interior Minister, Antoine Félix Diome, assured a few weeks ago in an appearance with a serious gesture before foreign journalists. In addition to businesses and transportation, the head of national security is very concerned about the attack on a water distribution plant. A group of computer hackers has also managed to knock down several web pages of the Administration, including the Presidency. The Government responds by limiting the use of the Internet. “Whatever the type of attacks, I assure the population that we are going to face it,” Diome adds determinedly. At the origin of the riots is the intention of President Macky Sall to run for a third term prohibited by the Constitution and the judicial sentence of the opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, which could leave him out of the presidential race and which, for thousands of Senegalese, will not it is more than a montage orchestrated from power.

Mountaga Sarr sells tobacco at a street stall in the Ouakam neighborhood. “I have had to close for several days. The young people were burning everything. I was very scared, ”she says. Kiné works as a domestic employee and commutes every day from the outskirts to the center of the city. “You have to be aware of whether or not there are protests, because the buses stop running. It is hurting all of us,” she comments. No less than 96% of employment in Senegal is informal, especially among women and youth, according to figures from the International Labor Organization. It is the weakest link in the chain. Although its importance is relative, tourism and hospitality are also suffering.

Agency support

Despite all the damage, credit rating agencies remain confident in Senegal. In a report that came to light at the beginning of June, Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings forecasts economic growth of at least 9% for the 2023-2024 period, which is based, above all, on the start of exploitation of the oil deposit. off shore gas Gran Tortuga Ahmeyim in the fourth quarter of this year and in the acceleration of sectors such as information technology, computing, construction, energy and the extraction of gold and phosphates.

For the moment, although recurring and prolonged in time since the opposition leader was arrested for the first time in March 2021, the most serious riots have been sporadic, more similar to outbursts of anger than to a structured political strategy. “The skyrocketing unemployment, especially among young people, and the rise in prices have led many people to poverty. These demonstrations also have to do with a certain despair”, describes Ndiaga Faye, a young Senegalese economist.

Here you can consult the latest Letters from the correspondent

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL