Violent protests have erupted in cities and towns across Britain after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children’s dance in Southport, northwest England, last week.

Anti-immigrant groups exploited the incident after misinformation spread that the suspect in the attack was a radical immigrant.

Police said the suspect was born in Britain and that they were not treating the attack as terrorism.

Protests erupted on Saturday in cities across the country, including Liverpool, Bristol and Manchester, prompting police to arrest dozens.

A number of shops and businesses were vandalized and looted, and a number of police officers were injured.

Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters gathered on Sunday near a hotel near Rotherham in northern England that the British home secretary said was housing asylum seekers.

Protesters threw stones at police and smashed several windows at the hotel before setting fire to rubbish bins, a Reuters witness said.

“I strongly condemn the far-right thuggery we saw earlier this week. Those involved in this violence will undoubtedly face the full force of the law,” Starmer said in a statement.

“It doesn’t matter what the motive is there. This is violence, not protest,” he added.

In both Rotherham and the north-west town of Lancaster, there were anti-racism protesters as police kept the two camps apart.

The Interior Ministry said it would strengthen security measures at mosques under new arrangements after threats were made to Muslim places of worship.

Local police also urged people to avoid the area around a hotel in Tamworth, central England, saying: “A large group of individuals are in the area throwing objects, smashing windows, setting fires and targeting police. One officer has been injured.”

As protests began in Bolton, near Manchester, police said a dispersal warrant had been issued giving officers additional powers.

The last time violent protests erupted across Britain was in 2011 when thousands took to the streets after police shot and killed a black man in London.