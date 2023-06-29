In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, in Nanterre and other suburbs of Paris, violent disturbances broke out again in response to the death of Nahel, the 17-year-old boy who was shot dead by a police officer in Nanterre on Tuesday. Just like the night before, cars, trucks and rubbish bins, among other things, were set on fire by angry mobs. Streets were broken up and barricades erected in several places.

