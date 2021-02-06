A policeman kills a juggler in the city of Panguipulli. Houses are set on fire during subsequent protests. The brutal behavior of the officer is not an isolated incident.

PANGUIPULLI dpa | Violent riots broke out in southern Chile after a police officer shot a street artist fatally. A total of ten public buildings in Panguipulli were damaged, the newspaper said La Tercera reported on Saturday.

Among other things, protesters set fire to the city hall on Friday, as seen in a video published by the radio station Cooperativa. They had previously erected barricades and attacked a police station with stones. The police used tear gas and water cannons.

An official had shot a juggler who was defying control at an intersection in the center of the city. After two warning shots, the young man stormed towards the policeman, who then opened fire. The juggler had three saber-like objects in his hand that he used during his show.

Ricardo Valdivia, Panguipulli’s mayor, said according to the website of the US broadcaster CTV News to the radio station Cooperativa his regret over the death of the young juggler. “I hope justice will be served,” he added.

In a statement, the police again defended their officers’ actions against the juggler. The shooting officer acted in “legitimate self-defense” to “protect his life”.

However, the policeman was arrested. The public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation. The Ministry of Interior directed the police to cooperate in investigating the incident. Because of their often brutal behavior, the so-called Carabineros – the uniformed police of Chile – are repeatedly criticized. At the end of 2019, more than 30 people were killed and hundreds injured in violent protests against the government. Human rights organizations have called for criminal investigations into the police leadership.