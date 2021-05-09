On Saturday, crowds of people cavort in the English Garden in Munich. When the police want to resolve the situation, riots break out.

Munich – Actually, the corona lockdown also applies in Bavaria and Munich, as it does everywhere in Germany. Nevertheless, hundreds of people romped about in the English Garden on Saturday. Suddenly a brawl broke out between drunk youths. The police stepped in and suddenly the situation changed. 19 police officers were injured. A Video shows the shocking scenes in the English Garden*.

According to previous knowledge, people showed solidarity against the officials, threw bottles at the police. The officers then used pepper spray and batons. According to witnesses, shouts of "freedom" hold across the meadow.