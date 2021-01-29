The gender discrimination class action lawsuit against Riot Games is still rumbling on, and it seems Riot is once again attempting to settle the dispute outside of court – as the company is now seeking individual arbitration.

The motion for individual arbitration, if approved by the court, would compel the plaintiffs to resolve the suit before a private judge. This would likely take the case out of public view, and force the women involved to battle the company individually.

Riot initially attempted to enforce mandatory individual arbitration back in 2019, arguing that some of the plaintiffs involved had waived their right to sue due to a clause in their employment contracts. The company faced huge backlash for doing so: over 150 employees walked out to protest the forced arbitration system. Riot eventually promised an end to mandatory arbitration for new employees, and made a class action settlement offer of $ 10m (£ 7.28m). This, in turn, was rejected in February last year after a fresh legal team was brought in to represent the class action plaintiffs, with Riot having to deny allegations it colluded with the plaintiffs’ counsel to reach the preliminary settlement (via GamesIndustry.biz). One state agency claimed the women could actually be entitled to over $ 400m (£ 291.7m).

“Now that Riot knows it can’t settle the case on the cheap, it wants to force Riot women into arbitration, preventing the women from fighting together as a group against the company,” said the plaintiffs’ counsel Genie Harrison. “If Riot succeeds, it will pay a private judge huge amounts of money to decide the fate of the women’s claims. And all that will happen in secret, with Riot’s discriminatory conduct hidden from the public.”

According to a press release, the court is currently determining whether Riot’s previous attempt to settle the class action suit “amounts to a waiver of the mandatory individual arbitration clause included in most of the plaintiffs’ employment contracts”. Eurogamer has contacted Riot for comment.

The class action lawsuit was filed in the wake of an exposé Covering allegations of gender discrimination and sexual harassment at Riot, with a toxic “bro culture” and limited promotion opportunities for women.