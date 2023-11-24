Wildberries: police check documents of employees of the Elektrostal SC

Riot police officers raided a Wildberries warehouse in the Moscow region. During the raid, security forces handed the employees of the Elektrostal sorting center (SC) summonses to the military registration and enlistment office.

Representatives of the Russian Guard were primarily interested in those employees who are in Russia illegally, as well as those who recently received Russian citizenship and decided not to register with the military. The last category of citizens were processed separately and put on buses. According to some reports, they should be taken to the military registration and enlistment office.

As it became known, in order to transport the SC workers to the military commissariat it was involved at least two buses.

Photo: Elena Afonina / TASS

Wildberries warned of interruptions due to the visit of security forces

The marketplace’s press service reported that checking documents from service center employees could cause disruptions in work. The company noted that it is doing everything possible to speed up the return to normalcy.

Specialists who have passed the test return to their jobs. In this regard, interruptions in the loading and unloading of goods are possible in a number of areas of the logistics center. Wildberries management provides assistance to the police Wildberries press service

The marketplace’s warehouses have undergone inspections more than once

In October 2023, police officers conducted a document check of employees of the Wildberries warehouse in the Belaya Dacha shopping center in the Moscow region. Then representatives of the site also warned about interruptions in the shipment and unloading of goods.

In December last year, law enforcement officers checked migration records at a marketplace warehouse in Elektrostal, Moscow Region. Wildberries management stated that they were providing assistance to law enforcement officers.

Photo: Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS

In Russia, they began to conduct raids on migrants liable for military service

Earlier in November in Voronezh, about 50 visitors to the Azerbaijani restaurant “Fort” received summonses to the military registration and enlistment office. Security forces raided the establishment where the company was celebrating its birthday and carried out a document check right during the celebration.

At the end of October, riot police carried out a raid near a mosque in Kotelniki near Moscow. From there they took 300 people to check their documents, after which they sent them all to the military commissariat.

In August in Chelyabinsk, migrants who had received Russian citizenship and had not registered with the military were given summonses at the Chinese market in the Metallurgical District.

And in St. Petersburg, during a raid, the police forcibly delivered more than 100 migrants to the city military registration and enlistment offices. They already had Russian passports, but the men were not registered with the military.