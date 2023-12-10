Video published from riot police raid on gay club Fame in Yekaterinburg

A riot police raid on a BDSM party at the Fame gay club in Yekaterinburg was caught on video. Footage of the raid published Telegram-Ural Mash channel.

The footage shows police escorting men and women, some of whom were dressed in revealing leather outfits, from the premises of the establishment.

According to the publication, law enforcement officers checked the documents of hundreds of people, but did not identify any minors among them. However, nine liters of suspicious alcohol were seized, as well as unlabeled tobacco products. After the end of the raid, the owners of the establishment announced that they had successfully completed the inspection and continued work.

Riot police raided the Fame gay club on the night of December 10. As it became known, the police rewrote the data. According to a member of the city Public Chamber, Dmitry Chukreev, the raid was carried out “based on reports from concerned citizens.” According to him, now at least unlabeled alcoholic beverages will be confiscated from the club.

On November 30, the Russian Supreme Court declared the international LGBT movement extremist and banned it in the country. After this, Moscow police conducted a series of raids in the capital’s clubs. The checks took place in a nightclub on Malaya Yakimanka, in a club near the Avtozavodskaya metro station, and in a strip club for men located near the Polyanka station.