The riot policemen began to cordon off residential buildings on the territory of the Sredneuralsky women’s monastery. The video was published in the group “Pilgrims of the Sredneuralsky Convent” during “In contact with”…

The footage shows that intelligence officers are standing in a row near the residential building, and bells are ringing in the street. According to information Telegram-channel “Ekatskoe fiction”, at the moment no one is allowed into the territory of the monastery.

As URA.RU notes, the Yekaterinburg diocese stated that it had nothing to do with the assault.

The riot police broke into the territory of the Sredneuralsky women’s monastery on the night of February 26. Lawyer Pavel Babikov, defending the interests of the excommunicated former priest Sergius (Nikolai Romanov), claimed that about 50 security officials were involved in the assault.

On December 29 last year, the disgraced former schema-monk Sergius was detained by special forces. The convent was taken by storm, the territory around the temple was cordoned off for a while. The reason for the arrest was a video posted on YouTube, in which Sergiy calls on his supporters to “die for Russia.” A criminal case was initiated against the schema-abbot for inducement to commit suicide.

In September, the Church Court ruled to excommunicate Sergius. A month later, a message appeared on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), according to which the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, Kirill, approved the decision of the Yekaterinburg diocese to excommunicate Schema monk Sergius.