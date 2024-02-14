A ski rental shop near Davos, Switzerland, has angered the country's Jewish community and attracted the attention of authorities. Posters in the store stated that winter sports equipment would no longer be rented to 'our Jewish brothers'. Reason for the local police to start an investigation.
#Riot #poster #door #ski #rental #shop #Davos #39No #skis #sleds #Jews39
National Economy | “Almost impossible to estimate” – strikes are hitting the economy, but no one knows the true toll
According to the Confederation of Finnish Industries, the cost of strikes at the beginning of the year to the Finnish...
Leave a Reply