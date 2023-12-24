Commotion in Greece over an artistic version of the national flag, with pink instead of the well-known blue stripes. The variant hung in the Greek consulate in New York and symbolizes all Greek women who are victims of domestic violence. But this is a flagrant violation, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Thijs Kettenis
