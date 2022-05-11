The entire gaming world can never have heard of (or even tried) at least once the infamous League of Legendsthe free to play MOBA of Riot which has forever changed the world of sports video games, and which after years and years is still one of the most played titles ever. Well, years ago, wanting to follow in his footsteps, the Chinese company Shanghai Moonton created a mobile title “very similar” (to put it mildly) to League of Legends: Mobile Legends 5v5 MOBA.

There is talk of a game that incorporates in all respects League of Legends, from the appearance of many of the characters, to the style of the logo, to more, in short, many features that certainly could not remain unnoticed, as well as obvious enough to be accused from Riot herself various copyright infringements. Riot then decided to sue the creator of Mobile Legends, which in the meantime has been removed from Google Play and re-proposed later – with some small variations – with the name of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

In the legal document, Riot stated that Moonton would “developed and distributed a series of Mobile Games designed to trace and exploit the success of Riot’s well-known and valuable intellectual property “ (League of Legends ed). Furthermore, the actions taken by the company, such as removing the game from the store and reinserting it, were defined as playing deliberately “under the hand of dad”, trying to “Disguise one’s illegal activity”.

All this, according to the words of Riot Gamescontinued despite the continuous notices of violation sent to Moonton for Mobile Legends, which apparently were blatantly ignored.