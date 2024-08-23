Shot: A riot broke out in a prison colony in the Volgograd region where hostages were taken

A riot occurred in the penal colony No. 19 of the Volgograd region, where hostages were taken. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The hostage taking took place during a meeting of the colony’s disciplinary commission. According to preliminary information, the hostage takers claimed to belong to the Islamic State (IS, or ISIS; a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The head of correctional colony No. 19, 45-year-old Andrei Devyatov, may be among the hostages.

Special forces are preparing to storm the colony.