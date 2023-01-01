A riot inside a prison north of Mexico This Sunday, it left a balance of at least 14 deaths, including prisoners and guards, as well as the escape of more than twenty inmates, according to preliminary information provided by military personnel.

According to the first reports, it was a shooting in the middle of a visit for the New Year celebration that would cost the lives of 10 guards and four inmates of the Center for Social Readaptation (Cereso) 3 of Ciudad Juárezin the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua.

In a statement, the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced that the situation is already “under control” in said prison; although he did not report the number of people who escaped from Cereso. “Personnel from the Mexican Army, the National Guard, the State Public Security Secretariat and the State Investigation Agency, collaborate with the FGE to restore tranquility in Cereso,” he explained.

However, the municipal president of the border Ciudad Juárez, Cruz Pérez, commented that “There is talk of 10 custodians and four inmates (lifeless)”. For its part, it was reported that inside the Cereso there are also forensic medical personnel and expert services, who carry out the corresponding tasks, while it was pointed out that an operation was deployed with the “Águila 2” helicopter, which flies over the border city to the north of Mexico.

🚨 There are already 14 dead in the State Reintegration Center in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and more than 20 escapees. And the governor Panista @MaruCampos_G Apparently he is still on vacation, since he is conspicuous by his absence… pic.twitter.com/cjQxT9iPvt — The Northern Catrina (@catrina_nortena) January 1, 2023

Five months ago, a similar event occurred, in the same city, which left as a balance 11 dead and several businesses burned down by organized crime.

The country is experiencing a wave of violence and this 2022 closed with 31,127 registered murders, while, in 2021, Mexico reported 33,308 homicides, after the two most violent years in its history, under the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 34,690 victims of murder, in 2019, and 34,554, in 2020.

efe